Mayhew Tools Unveils Spring-Powered Hammerless #1 & #2 Nail Set for Precision Finish Work

Countersink nails with ease across both delicate finish work and heavy-duty applications.

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Tools announces the release of its new Hammerless #1 and #2 Nail Set, part number 17365 . Engineered for detail work, this spring-powered hand tool allows professionals and woodworkers to precisely countersink nails without using a traditional hammer. With an MSRP of $19.91, this tool is specifically designed to finish trim, molding, casing, and baseboards securely and efficiently.Operating with precision and accuracy, the new nail set delivers up to 3,500 pounds of striking force. Users simply place the tip on the work surface, pull back the spring mechanism, and release it. This controlled action eliminates the risk of mis-hits and glancing blows that commonly cause surface damage during intricate finishing work.The Hammerless Nail Set provides excellent control for both delicate finishing tasks and heavier applications. Its durable construction ensures reliable performance across a wide range of woodworking projects. By providing consistent countersinking without surface damage, the tool helps operators maintain the integrity of their materials while streamlining the finishing process.Proudly made in the USA, the Hammerless Nail Set is backed by a full lifetime warranty. This new offering extends Mayhew Tools’ existing Hammerless line , further expanding the company’s spring-powered tool category for professionals and DIYers. For more information about this product call Customer Service at 800-872-0037, or visit mayhew.com About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products, Inc., doing business as Mayhew Tools, was founded in 1856 and is the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, Massachusetts, Mayhew is an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of professional-grade hand tools serving industries such as automotive, construction, woodworking, aviation, aerospace, and professional trades. The company’s product line includes pry bars, punches, chisels, demo tools, bits, pneumatic tools, and other hand tool categories sold globally through an extensive distributor network. Mayhew remains committed to delivering durable, high-quality tools that meet the demands of professionals and tradespeople worldwide.

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