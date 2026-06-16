MDC and MLRP dedicate new dock at Mozingo Lake

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MARYVILLE, Mo. – Anglers at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park (MLRP) in Nodaway County have a new dock to let them cast into deeper water. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) partnered with MLRP to provide the new dock at the popular 1,000-acre fishing lake in north-west Missouri.

The dock was installed in mid-March and is already popular with park guests. MLRP and MDC recently held a formal dedication of the dock on June 12.

The new deep-water dock is a much-appreciated addition to the popular fishing lake because most fishing is limited to shallow waters through bank fishing. Access to deep-water fishing is mostly limited fishing from boats. The new dock has a large fishing platform that allows anglers of all ages and abilities to fish in deeper waters of the lake without the need of a boat. The dock also serves as a boat slip for the lake.

The project began in early 2025 with MLRP staff reaching out to the EZ Dock company to replace an existing boat slip in poor condition in the tent-camping area of the park. MLRP staff then began working with MDC staff to acquire funding support through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant. The cost of the new public dock was split evenly between MLRP and MDC with each paying about $31,500.

Get more info on the lake and dock by calling the MLRP Visitors Center at 660-562-2323 or online at mozingolake.com.