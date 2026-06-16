‍UMF | PERFECTCLEAN INTRODUCES CPULL WITH MICRILLION TECHNOLOGY

CPULL with Micrillon UMF | PerfectCLEAN Logo

New Device Targets Privacy Curtain Contamination That Clinical Data Shows Puts Patients at Risk Within Days of Hanging

Working with numerous hospital clients we accepted the challenge and came up with an inexpensive solution to resolve a long-standing concern without impacting EVS workflow.” — George Clarke, UMF PERFECTCLEAN CEO

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UMF | PERFECTCLEAN, a leader in infection prevention, is proud to announce the launch of CPULL with Micrillon , a patented device designed to reduce hand-to-curtain contamination in hospital patient rooms.The launch comes in response to a growing body of clinical evidence showing that patient privacy curtains, a surface touched dozens of times a day by clinicians, patients, and visitors, become contaminated with dangerous pathogens faster than most facility protocols can handle.George Clarke, UMF PERFECTCLEAN CEO says, “Working with numerous hospital clients we accepted the challenge and came up with an inexpensive solution to resolve a long-standing concern without impacting EVS workflow.”CPULL with Micrillon clamps onto any reusable or disposable curtain and gives clinicians, patients, and visitors a single hard-surface target to use when moving the curtain instead of grabbing the fabric directly. This one change eliminates the primary pathway pathogens accumulate on curtain material.When cleaned and disinfected with a chlorine-based product like PERFECTCLEAN’s Klorese, a pH-neutral hypochlorous acid (HOCl) disinfectant, the Micrillon surface becomes charged with chlorine atoms that help inhibit biofilm formation and are effective against bacteria, fungi, yeast, and viruses. CPULL can be wiped down with any EPA-registered disinfectant during routine daily cleaning. No new tools, no added steps, no workflow disruption.The science behind Micrillon adds another layer of protection. The EPA has determined Micrillon is a chlorine atom delivery system, meaning the material actively delivers chlorine atoms to its surface where they kill bacteria, yeast, and mold, and inactivate viral proteins in minutes. Those same chlorine atoms also prevent biofilm from forming on the surface. This matters because peer-reviewed research has shown that hospital privacy curtains become grossly contaminated with dangerous pathogens, including MRSA and VRE, within just four to eight days of hanging, yet in most facilities, due to labor and budget constraints, curtains are only laundered every four to six months or longer. CPULL with Micrillon addresses this gap directly: it can be cleaned, disinfected, and recharged with chlorine atoms as frequently as needed, and at a cost that is less than a single curtain laundering cycle.CPULL will be featured at UMF booth #1203 at Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology’s APIC 2026 in Nashville June 15-17. The company works with hospital infection prevention and EVS teams to guide implementation based on facility-specific protocols and needs. For product information, pricing, and program details, contact info@perfectclean.com or call 888 920 0370.About UMF|PERFECTCLEAN ‍UMF | PERFECTCLEAN is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs, and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis, and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, UMF | PERFECTCLEAN has merged new technologies with innovative product designs that are Reinventing CleanTM. Find ‍UMF | PERFECTCLEAN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.