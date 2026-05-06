‍UMF | PERFECTCLEAN’S KLORESE DISINFECTANT WINS CLEANLINK READER CHOICE AWARD

Klorese by UMF | PerfectCLEAN

KLORESE is a hypochlorous acid-based, pH-neutral, EPA-registered disinfectant included on all eleven EPA lists

We developed Klorese to make cleaning and disinfection simpler, safer, and more sustainable, and this award tells us we're delivering on that promise.” — George Clarke, UMF | PerfectCLEAN CEO

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UMF | PerfectCLEAN is proud to be named a 2026 CleanLink Reader Choice Award Winner in the Chemicals category for its disinfectant, Klorese.George Clarke, UMF | PerfectCLEAN CEO, says, “Managers from across all markets, including hospitals, hotels, universities, and K-12 schools, and frontline workers chose Klorese— and that's the validation that matters most. We developed Klorese to make cleaning and disinfection simpler, safer, and more sustainable, and this award tells us we're delivering on that promise."Klorese is a unique concept in disinfection. Based on hypochlorous acid, a highly effective antimicrobial chemistry, also a solution produced by the human body to fight infection, it is a pH-neutral, EPA-registered cleaner and disinfectant included on all eleven EPA lists relating to disinfectants. Klorese is highly effective as a sporicide, food contact sanitizer, soft surface sanitizer, and kills bacteria in biofilm. It also neutralizes Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and many cytotoxins.Packaged as an effervescent tablet with a multi-year shelf life, Klorese cleans and disinfects in one application. Combined with UMF’s QUICKtab dispenser, Klorese offers a touchless, simple, secure, and maintenance-free solution. With a no-touch application, it is simple, safe, and effortless. This effective cleaner and disinfectant can be used across an entire facility, including floors. Klorese does not require dilution equipment, and it is sustainable with reduced andrecyclable packaging.CleanLink's Reader Choice Award program recognizes the top products in the industry. The recognition comes directly from the votes of industry professionals, including Jan/San distributors, building service contractors, facility cleaning managers, frontline workers, trainers, educators, and manufacturers. The program offers readers the chance to highlight the products that have and continue to make a difference in their work and their business. Decisions are based on how products perform, what's most preferred, most sustainable, most recommended, most innovative, etc. The winners reflect the quality, innovation, and impact that products and equipment have on creating healthy and safe environments.About UMF|PerfectCLEAN‍UMF | PerfectCLEAN is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs, and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis, and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, UMF | PerfectCLEAN has merged new technologies with innovative product designs that are Reinventing CleanTM. Find ‍UMF | PerfectCLEAN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

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