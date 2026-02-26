UMF|PERFECT CLEAN ANNOUNCES HYGIENE SPECIALIST EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

Cardine Johnson of TopNotch Resort in Stowe, VT wins UMF|PerfectCLEAN Hospitality Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award Meaza Eyasu of Westminster School in Atlanta, GA wins UMF | PerfectCLEAN National Education Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award UMF | PerfectCLEAN Logo

Recognizes Those Providing Exceptional Service to Education & Hospitality Environments

We are gratified to recognize these extraordinary individuals who are instrumental to their organizations as the first line of defense, ensuring that everyone has a safe and healthy work environment.” — George Clarke, UMF | PerfectCLEAN CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UMF|PerfectCLEAN proudly announced the recipients of the Education and Hospitality Hygiene Specialist Excellence Awards. These awards recognize the hard-working people who keep education and hospitality spaces clean and safe for all of us.Meaza Eyasu, an associate with the facility management team of The Westminster School in Atlanta, Georgia, is this year’s Education Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award recipient. Laura Corey, Environmental Services Manager, nominated Meaza because she embodies the spirit of the award. As Corey says, “I know that anything that is asked of her will be completed to the highest standard of excellence. She is a shining example to our students of what it truly means to take pride in one’s work. Meaza is a valued asset to our school community, and we are deeply grateful for all that she contributes each day. We hope her hard work and dedication continue to be recognized and celebrated.”The Hospitality Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award was given to Cardine Johnson, Lead Room Attendant, of Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont. Jeremy Fraize, Assistant General Manager, nominated Cardine because “(She) has been the uncontested backbone of our housekeeping team. She maintains an immaculate attendance record and understands that cleaning is not a spray-and-wipe process, but a spray, scour, rinse, and dry process, ensuring our customers never experience chemical residue. She is full of infectious energy and passion for what she does. She engages our customers; many know her by name, and many more reference "the wonderful housekeeper who cared for our room throughout the stay" in our customer feedback surveys.” George Clarke , UMF | PerfectCLEAN CEO elaborated, “We are gratified to once again recognize these extraordinary individuals who are instrumental to their organizations as the first line of defense, ensuring that everyone has a safe and healthy work environment”.Both winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two, including airfare, to a location of their choice within the 48 contiguous states.UMF Corp is currently accepting nominations for the 2025 Education and Hospitality Hygiene Specialist Excellence Awards. The online application portal is on the UMF | PerfectCLEAN website and will close on February 28, 2026.###About UMF|PerfectCLEANUMF | PerfectCLEAN is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs, and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis, and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, UMF | PerfectCLEAN has merged new technologies with innovative product designs that are Reinventing CleanTM. Find UMF | PerfectCLEAN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

