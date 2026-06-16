Striping crews in Star Valley this week

AFTON, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation traffic crews will be striping traffic markings on US 89 through the Star Valley area beginning today, June 15. Crews will be working on the 5-lane section in Afton through today, and various sections of US 89 throughout the week. Work will take place during daytime hours and is weather dependent.

The annual work is necessary to restore proper visibility of pavement markings on state highways. Due to Wyoming's harsh winter conditions and weather hazards, these lines can fade or be destroyed. WYDOT crews must re-paint these markings to provide improved safety for motorists traveling on highways.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be aware of the striping trucks on the road and to slow down accordingly. Stripers travel at reduced speeds while applying the paint and travel with a shadow car, which watches for traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to not follow stripers too closely and only pass when it is safe to do so. Drivers should be aware that driving over wet paint can reduce the reflectivity of the markings, as well as stick to your vehicle.