Chip seal work to start Monday on Cora Road

CORA, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors, will begin chip sealing Wyoming State Highway 352, Cora Road, beginning this Monday, June 29. Operations will be underway for roughly a week. The work is a continuation of a project that included milling and paving from last year. Crews were unable to chip seal the section last season due to weather.

Traffic will be carried through all the work areas at reduced speeds using flaggers and pilot cars. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur in the work zones. Delays could last 10 to 20 minutes at a time. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of roadside workers.

Drivers who are approaching the work zone from an adjacent connecting road are advised to stop and wait for the pilot car. Once the queue of cars following the pilot car has passed in the direction the driver wishes to travel, the driver is then able to turn out and follow the queue through the work zone.

WYDOT and contractors estimate the chip seal work should last two days, followed by one day of fog overshoot operations.

The scope of work for the overall project includes milling, leveling and overlay involving asphalt paving, chip seal, traffic control, milling and grading work on approximately 4.20 miles on WYO 352 beginning at road marker 0.00 on the south end of Cora Road.