Lander Brewfest impaired driving enforcement yields 3 DUI arrests

A multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation in Fremont County, conducted June 12-13 during the Lander Brewfest, resulted in 204 traffic stops, three impaired driving arrests and 69 speeding citations.

Although the Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, officers, deputies and troopers issued 14 citations for other offenses and made one other arrest. During the two-day operation, the task force issued 108 warnings and no seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

During five enforcement operations so far in 2026, the Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested 12 impaired drivers, written 371 speeding citations and made 1,330 traffic stops.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys and help your friend get home safely.