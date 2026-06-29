Work on WYO 530 on the south end of Green River extended

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Lewis & Lewis, Inc. are continuing with paving operations on sections of Wyoming State Highway 530 on the south end of Green River. The work was originally scheduled for completion last Friday, but construction and weather delays have pushed the completion into this week.

“We are working to finish paving by this Wednesday, weather permitting,” WYDOT resident engineer Brad McCullough said.

Drivers will continue to see lane reductions and reduced speeds throughout the work area. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and be aware of roadside workers.

The work is part of a district wide roadway patching project in various locations in Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties. The completion date for the work is October 31, 2026.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to put their phone down, be aware of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs and closures. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.