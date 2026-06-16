Minnesota DNR accepting comments on environmental documents for Crissy Lake Dam modifications

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through Tuesday, July 15 on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for a multi-component project, proposed by the Pomme de Terre River Association, to restore the hydrology and natural habitats of the Pomme de Terre River through Crissy Lake in the city of Morris. Project components include removal of the Crissy Lake Dam, installation of two rock arch rapids to replace the existing structure, and channel restoration extending from the existing dam to the upstream end of Crissy Lake.

The EAW was published in the June 16 edition of the EQB Monitor. A 30-day public review and comment period will be open from June 16 to July 15.

The EAW is available on the project page of the DNR website.

A hard copy of the EAW can be requested by calling 651-259-5101. It is also available for public review at these libraries:

DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road North, St. Paul, MN 55155

Morris Public Library, 102 E. 6th St., Morris, MN 56267

Comments must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Online comments should be submitted at Public Comments for Crissy Lake Dam Modifications EAW.

Mail comments should be sent to: Crissy Lake Dam EAW Project Manager Environmental Review Unit Ecological and Water Resources Division Minnesota Department of Natural Resources 500 Lafayette Road N Paul, MN 55155

Anyone who provides a mailing address or submits online comments will receive a copy of the subsequent decision document, which will include responses to comments.

Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters’ names as well as email or postal addresses will be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials commenters submit.