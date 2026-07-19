Enhanced burning restrictions to begin Monday due to worsening fire conditions

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will activate Class IV burning restrictions beginning 12:01 p.m., Monday, July 20, for Cook, Koochiching, Lake and northern St. Louis counties, and also including the portions of the George Washington State Forest and Scenic State Park that extend into Itasca County. Restrictions apply to non‑Tribal lands in the designated areas. These enhanced burning restrictions will help ensure public safety and protect natural resources.

Under Class IV burning restrictions:

Campfires or recreational fires are not allowed.

No burning permits will be issued except for special exceptions issued by the state or federal agency having suppression responsibilities.

Prescribed burning on private lands is prohibited.

Fireworks may not be used outside of municipalities. Use of fireworks within a municipality remains under the municipality’s control.

Welding, acetylene torches, or other devices with open flame are prohibited in proximity to combustible vegetation, except under special permits.

Only gas or propane camp stoves may be used in the backcountry or at campsites.

Charcoal fires are allowed, in a grill designed for that purpose, at occupied homes, cabins and resorts.

These restrictions align with current burning regulations for the Bois Forte and Grand Portage Tribal nations. The U.S. Forest Service has also issued full campfire restrictions for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the Superior National Forest within the affected counties. There are also burning restrictions at Bear Head Lake State Park and Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park. Campfires are not allowed anywhere in either of these state parks.

“Recent precipitation has not been enough to improve extremely dry conditions,” said Mike Warnke, DNR wildfire administration supervisor. “We need the public’s help to prevent additional fires. One spark can cause a catastrophic wildfire.”

Forecasts call for erratic weather, shifting winds, and the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and thunderstorms, which will significantly challenge firefighting efforts. With little precipitation and above‑average temperatures expected, fire danger is likely to remain high until the area receives substantial rainfall. Restrictions will remain in place until lifted by the DNR commissioner.

Public safety is our highest priority. If you spot a wildfire, move to a safe location and call 911 immediately. Ensure you obey all closures.

For current fire danger and burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page on the DNR website.