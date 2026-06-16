May 2026 Registry Recording Statistics
Published on: June 16, 2026
JOHN F. MEADE, REGISTER OF DEEDS
REPORT OF BARNSTABLE COUNTY REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY
FOR THE MONTH OF MAY 2026
SALES VOLUME & VALUE RISE!
Barnstable County Register of Deeds, John F. Meade, reports that the volume of real estate sales in May 2026 was up 10.5% from May 2025 volume and the total value of sales rose 19.3% from the previous year. The median individual property sale value rose 4.3% from the previous year. There was a 14.2% increase in the volume of mortgage activity from May 2025 levels.
Year to Date: Volume of Sales is down 3.3%; Total Value of Sales is down 2.6%; Individual Sales Value is up 1%; Mortgage Volume is up 14.5%.
Register Meade reports that there were 517 deeds recorded at the Barnstable Registry of Deeds in May 2026 with stated sales values above $50,000.00 representing a stated value of $494,509,059.00 in county-wide real estate sales. Based on all property sales valued above $50,000.00, the median sale price of property in Barnstable County in April 2026 was $710,000.00.
There were 814 mortgages recorded with values above $50,000.00 in May 2026 with a total value of $1,585,806,966.00. The median mortgage amount, commercial, residential, or other, was $410,000.00.
By way of comparison, there were 468 deeds recorded at the Barnstable Registry of Deeds in May 2025 with stated sales values above $50,000.00 representing a stated value of $414,371,602.00 in county-wide real estate sales. Based on all property sales valued above $50,000.00, the median sale price of property in Barnstable County in May 2025 was $681,000.00.
There were 713 mortgages recorded with values above $50,000.00 in May 2025 with a total value of $396,036,439.00. The median mortgage amount, commercial, residential, or other, was $385,000.00.
REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY THROUGH MAY 2026
AS COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2025.
All figures are based on sales or mortgages ABOVE $50,000.00.
2026 sales volume: 1,862
2025 sales volume: 1,925
2026total sales value: $1,749,308,023.00
2025 total sales value: $1,795,782,092.00
2026 median sales price: $668,250.00
2025 median sales price: $662,500.00
2026 mortgage volume: 3,625
2025 mortgage volume; 3,167
2026 total mortgage value: $3,162,221,413.00
2025 total mortgage value: $2,109,612,090.00
2026 median mortgage amount: $400,000.00
2025 median mortgage amount: $355,000.00
TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS MEDIAN SALES VALUE:
(Sales values above $50,000.00)
M/Y Value % Differential/prior month
May 2025: $681,000.00 +0.9%
June 2025: $693,750.00 +1.9%
July 2025: $687,000.00 -1.0%
Aug 2025: $670,000.00 -2.5%
Sep 2025: $700,000.00 +4.5%
Oct 2025: $745,000.00 +6.4%
Nov 2025: $656,265.00 -11.9%
Dec 2025: $720,000.00 +9.7%
Jan 2026: $647,000.00 -10%
Feb 2026: $635,000.00 -1.9%
Mar 2026: $665,000.00 +4.7%
Apr 2026: $680,000.00 +2.3%
May 2026: $710,000.00 +4.4%
FORECLOSURE DEEDS
MONTH YTD
2025 0 17
2026 0 13
Chg. 0% -24%
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