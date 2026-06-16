May 2026 Registry Recording Statistics

Published on: June 16, 2026

JOHN F. MEADE, REGISTER OF DEEDS

REPORT OF BARNSTABLE COUNTY REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY

FOR THE MONTH OF MAY 2026

SALES VOLUME & VALUE RISE!

Barnstable County Register of Deeds, John F. Meade, reports that the volume of real estate sales in May 2026 was up 10.5% from May 2025 volume and the total value of sales rose 19.3% from the previous year. The median individual property sale value rose 4.3% from the previous year. There was a 14.2% increase in the volume of mortgage activity from May 2025 levels.

Year to Date: Volume of Sales is down 3.3%; Total Value of Sales is down 2.6%; Individual Sales Value is up 1%; Mortgage Volume is up 14.5%.

Register Meade reports that there were 517 deeds recorded at the Barnstable Registry of Deeds in May 2026 with stated sales values above $50,000.00 representing a stated value of $494,509,059.00 in county-wide real estate sales. Based on all property sales valued above $50,000.00, the median sale price of property in Barnstable County in April 2026 was $710,000.00.

There were 814 mortgages recorded with values above $50,000.00 in May 2026 with a total value of $1,585,806,966.00. The median mortgage amount, commercial, residential, or other, was $410,000.00.

By way of comparison, there were 468 deeds recorded at the Barnstable Registry of Deeds in May 2025 with stated sales values above $50,000.00 representing a stated value of $414,371,602.00 in county-wide real estate sales. Based on all property sales valued above $50,000.00, the median sale price of property in Barnstable County in May 2025 was $681,000.00.

There were 713 mortgages recorded with values above $50,000.00 in May 2025 with a total value of $396,036,439.00. The median mortgage amount, commercial, residential, or other, was $385,000.00.

REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY THROUGH MAY 2026

AS COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2025.

All figures are based on sales or mortgages ABOVE $50,000.00.

2026 sales volume: 1,862

2025 sales volume: 1,925

2026total sales value: $1,749,308,023.00

2025 total sales value: $1,795,782,092.00

2026 median sales price: $668,250.00

2025 median sales price: $662,500.00

2026 mortgage volume: 3,625

2025 mortgage volume; 3,167

2026 total mortgage value: $3,162,221,413.00

2025 total mortgage value: $2,109,612,090.00

2026 median mortgage amount: $400,000.00

2025 median mortgage amount: $355,000.00

TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS MEDIAN SALES VALUE:

(Sales values above $50,000.00)

M/Y Value % Differential/prior month

May 2025: $681,000.00 +0.9%

June 2025: $693,750.00 +1.9%

July 2025: $687,000.00 -1.0%

Aug 2025: $670,000.00 -2.5%

Sep 2025: $700,000.00 +4.5%

Oct 2025: $745,000.00 +6.4%

Nov 2025: $656,265.00 -11.9%

Dec 2025: $720,000.00 +9.7%

Jan 2026: $647,000.00 -10%

Feb 2026: $635,000.00 -1.9%

Mar 2026: $665,000.00 +4.7%

Apr 2026: $680,000.00 +2.3%

May 2026: $710,000.00 +4.4%

FORECLOSURE DEEDS

MONTH YTD

2025 0 17

2026 0 13

Chg. 0% -24%