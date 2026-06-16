Join Us During Cape Cod Clean Water Week

Published on: June 16, 2026

From Aquifer to Tap and Back Again

September 13th-19th

Cape Cod Clean Water Week on Cape Cod is a community-centered celebration dedicated to protecting one of the region’s most vital resources—its water. Hosted by the Barnstable County Clean Water Center, this annual event brings together residents, visitors, scientists, policymakers, non-profits, pond groups, land trusts, students and more to raise awareness about water quality issues, while inspiring meaningful action.

Set against the unique coastal landscape of Cape Cod, Clean Water Week highlights the connection between healthy waterways and thriving communities. From kettle ponds and estuaries to the surrounding Atlantic, the Cape’s waters are central to its environment, economy, and identity. However, challenges such as nutrient pollution, wastewater management, and climate change continue to threaten these ecosystems.

Throughout the week, attendees can participate in a range of activities at the Clean Water Center and at partner sites, including educational workshops, guided nature walks, panel discussions, art exhibits and volunteer clean-up efforts. Experts share insights on innovative solutions—from sustainable septic systems to watershed restoration—while community members learn practical ways to reduce their environmental impact at home.

Clean Water Week is a call to action. By fostering collaboration and encouraging stewardship, the Barnstable County Clean Water Center aims to empower individuals and organizations to protect and preserve Cape Cod’s waters for generations to come.

Interested in hosting an event at your location for Cape Cod Clean Water Week? Contact Amy DuFault at contractor-amy.dufault@capecod.gov

The First Annual Ripple Effect Award!

As part of Cape Cod Clean Water Week, a community-wide celebration of the waters that define and sustain our region, Barnstable County’s Clean Water Center is seeking nominations for its first annual “Ripple Effect” award. This initiative will honor up to six community members who have made substantial contributions to protecting and restoring Cape Cod’s water resources.

Each winner will be honored by the County Commissioners and be invited to be part of a “Ripple Effect” photography art exhibit and oral storytelling evening for the public at the Clean Water Center.

Nominations are due by July 31, 2026.

Nominate your favorite water warrior creating ripple effects HERE.