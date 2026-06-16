Administration releases memo on cybersecurity governance for national security systems

President Trump issued a memorandum June 12 on cybersecurity governance for national security systems used by federal agencies. The memo re-establishes and outlines a structure for the Committee on National Security Systems, which will have the Director of the National Security Agency serve as its national manager. The national manager will be responsible for identifying emerging threats, advising the CNSS, issuing emergency directives and performing additional duties.

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