Electronic Prior Authorization Arrives Jan. 1, 2027: What Hospitals Need to Know

As major provisions of the 2024 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Prior Authorization final rule take effect next year, hospitals and health systems should begin preparing for changes to prior authorization workflows, payer interactions and information exchange.

On Jan. 1, 2027, many of the most significant provisions of the 2024 CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization final rule will take effect for impacted Medicare Advantage organizations, Medicaid managed care plans, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) managed care entities and Qualified Health Plan issuers on the federally facilitated exchanges.1, 2 The rule represents one of the most significant federal efforts to modernize prior authorization processes and improve electronic information exchange between providers and health plans. Realizing the benefits, however, will require workflow changes and other actions to ensure organizational readiness.

For healthcare providers, the transition is less about complying with a new regulation and more about preparing for a significant operational change, including coordination with health plans, electronic health record (EHR) vendors and other technology partners. Hospitals that have not yet begun conversations with their vendors and payer partners will want to begin doing so now.

Hospital leaders should view Jan. 1, 2027, as a major implementation milestone rather than a finish line. The rule establishes the framework for more automated and standardized prior authorization processes, but how effectively those capabilities function in day-to-day clinical workflows will depend on implementation across several healthcare stakeholders. In addition, recent voluntary commitments by major health plans to streamline and modernize prior authorization processes could extend some of these improvements beyond the plans directly subject to the rule.3

What Changes

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, impacted health plans will be required to support electronic prior authorization through standardized application programming interfaces (APIs). These capabilities are intended to allow provider EHRs and practice management systems to electronically interact with health plans throughout the prior authorization process. By requiring plans to use a common standards-based approach, the rule is designed to enable providers and their technology partners to connect with multiple health plans through more consistent workflows, rather than navigating a different prior authorization process for each payer. Among other functions, the rule requires plans to support technology that enables providers to:

Determine whether a service requires prior authorization.

Identify the documentation and coverage requirements associated with a request.

Populate prior authorization requests directly from the provider's EHR or practice management system.

Receive electronic responses indicating whether a request has been approved, denied or requires additional information.

Some important requirements under the rule are already in effect. Impacted plans must currently respond to expedited prior authorization requests within 72 hours and standard requests within seven calendar days and publicly report certain prior authorization metrics.

What Does Not Change

Although Jan. 1, 2027, represents an important milestone, it should not be viewed as a cure-all for all prior authorization concerns. Hospitals and health systems should not expect prior authorization itself to disappear.

The rule does not eliminate prior authorization requirements or plan coverage policies, and it does not ensure that plan medical necessity requirements adhere to best practices and current treatment guidelines.

Rather, the primary change is how information is exchanged. The objective of the rule is to modernize and standardize the administrative processes surrounding prior authorization, not eliminate the underlying coverage determinations.

This distinction is important for hospital leaders. Success should not be measured by the existence or total quantity of prior authorization requirements, but by whether clinicians and staff spend less time navigating administrative processes and more time focusing on patient care.

What Hospital Leaders Should Be Doing Now

With the implementation date approaching, hospitals and health systems should assess organizational readiness and engage internal stakeholders if they have not already done so.

Preparation should include collaboration across information technology, revenue cycle, utilization management, case management, clinical operations and compliance functions. Because implementation will occur through a combination of payer, vendor and provider system changes, organizations should work now to determine how new functionality will be incorporated into existing workflows or whether (and how) workflows will need to change.

Hospital leaders also should consider engaging their health plans, EHR vendors and other technology partners, asking questions such as:

Health Plans

Will electronic prior authorization capabilities be available by Jan. 1, 2027?

Which products and lines of business will support the required functionality?

Will testing opportunities be available before implementation?

EHR and Technology Vendors

What system upgrades, configurations or implementation activities will be required?

Will training or testing tools be available before go-live?

What resources can support workflow design, staff education and implementation planning?

Internal Teams

How will staff access prior authorization requirements and status updates within existing workflows?

Which prior authorization processes are expected to become electronic and which may remain manual?

What contingency processes will be necessary if payer capabilities are not fully operational at implementation?

The answers likely will vary by payer and market, making early engagement particularly important.

A Period of Transition

The implementation of the Interoperability and Prior Authorization final rule marks the beginning of a transition to a more standardized digital environment for prior authorization and related information exchange.

For hospitals and health systems, the coming months present an opportunity to prepare staff, evaluate workflows, and engage payer and technology partners regarding implementation plans. While the long-term goals of the rule are improved transparency, greater standardization and reduced administrative burden, those outcomes will depend on effective execution across the healthcare system.

Jan. 1, 2027, should therefore be viewed not as the end of prior authorization reform, but as the start of a new phase in how hospitals, clinicians and health plans exchange information. Organizations that begin preparing now will be better positioned to navigate the transition and take advantage of the efficiencies that electronic prior authorization was intended to deliver.

Additional AHA resources, including a blog providing an overview4 and educational webinar5 on the final rule, are available at aha.org for organizations seeking deeper implementation guidance.

1 https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/02/08/2024-00895/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-patient-protection-and-affordable-care-act-advancing-interoperability

2 https://www.aha.org/lettercomment/2023-03-13-aha-comments-advancing-interoperability-and-improving-prior-authorization-processes-proposed-rule

3 https://www.ahip.org/news/press-releases/health-plans-take-action-to-simplify-prior-authorization

4 https://www.aha.org/news/blog/2024-02-15-prior-authorization-final-rule-will-improve-patient-access-alleviate-hospital-administrative-burdens

5 https://www.aha.org/webinars/2024-03-22-webinar-overview-advancing-interoperability-and-improving-prior-authorization-processes-final-rule