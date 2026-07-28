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Blog explains what hospitals need to know on electronic prior authorization requirements

An AHA blog published July 28 highlights new electronic prior authorization requirements that begin Jan. 1, 2027, as a result of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ 2024 Interoperability and Prior Authorization final rule. The blog explains why transitioning to the new process will be a significant operational change that will include coordination with health plans, electronic health record vendors and other technology partners. READ MORE

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Blog explains what hospitals need to know on electronic prior authorization requirements

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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