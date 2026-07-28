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CMS releases 2025 report on program audits, enforcement for Medicare Advantage, Part D 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services July 27 released its Contract Year 2025 Part C and Part D Program Audit and Enforcement Report, outlining key compliance issues identified through Medicare Advantage and Part D audits and enforcement activities. CMS emphasized recurring problems involving prior authorization and appeals processing, beneficiary access to medications and services, care coordination, enrollment and eligibility errors, and oversight of delegated entities. The report also highlights enforcement actions totaling approximately $1.54 million in civil money penalties, most of which stemmed from beneficiary cost-sharing and payment integrity failures. CMS signaled increased scrutiny of plans’ compliance with new prior authorization requirements, including the requirement beginning this year to process expedited requests within 72 hours and standard requests within seven calendar days. 

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CMS releases 2025 report on program audits, enforcement for Medicare Advantage, Part D 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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