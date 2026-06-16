Studio Center Wins Gold Award for Best Web Development Company for Second Consecutive Year

Virginia Beach Firm Recognized for Excellence in Custom Website Design and Development

We are honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row. This award is a testament to the creativity, expertise, and dedication of our team, and the trust our clients place in us.” — William Prettyman

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio Center has been awarded the Gold Award for Best Web Development Company in the 2026 Best of Business (BOB) Awards presented by CoVaBIZ Magazine , marking the second consecutive year the company has earned the publication's highest honor in the category.Each year, CoVaBIZ readers and members of the Coastal Virginia business community nominate and vote for businesses they believe represent the highest standards of excellence, innovation, and customer service. The Best of Business Awards recognize the region's most outstanding companies across a wide range of industries.Winning Gold for a second straight year reflects Studio Center's continued commitment to delivering exceptional website design, development, and digital marketing solutions that help clients strengthen their brands and grow their businesses."We are honored to receive this recognition from the Coastal Virginia business community for the second year in a row," said William Prettyman, Owner of Studio Center. "This award is a testament to the creativity, expertise, and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us every day. We are grateful for the opportunity to help businesses succeed through innovative digital experiences."Studio Center's web development team specializes in creating custom websites that combine strategic design, user-friendly functionality, and measurable business results. The company's approach focuses on helping organizations build stronger online presences while delivering engaging experiences for their audiences.As the Best of Business Awards celebrate a decade of recognizing excellence throughout Coastal Virginia, Studio Center is proud to be among this year's Gold Award recipients and remains committed to providing industry-leading creative and digital services.About Studio CenterStudio Center is a full-service multimedia production and digital marketing company offering website design and development, video production, audio production, voice-over casting, creative services, and digital marketing solutions. Serving clients nationwide, Studio Center helps organizations communicate their message through innovative, high-quality media and technology solutions. For more information visit www.studiocenter.com

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