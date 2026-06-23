Studio Center Earns Back-to-Back Gold for Best Commercial Videographer

Coastal Virginia’s Leading Media Firm Takes Top Honor for Second Consecutive Year in CoVaBIZ Best of Business Awards

We are thrilled to bring home the Gold for a second year running. An award voted on by our peers and community means a lot! It validates the passion and creativity our team pours into every project.” — William Prettyman

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio Center , a nationally acclaimed marketing and media firmheadquartered in Virginia Beach, has been named the Gold winner for Best Commercial Videographer in CoVaBIZ magazine’s 10th Annual Best of Business (BOB) Awards — marking the company’s secondconsecutive year taking home the top honor.CoVaBIZ, a leading business publication serving the Coastal Virginia region, hosts the Best of BusinessAwards annually to celebrate the area’s most outstanding companies. Nominees and winners aredetermined by readers and members of the Coastal Virginia business community, who cast votes for thebusinesses they consider most exceptional in their respective categories.“We are thrilled to bring home the Gold for a second year running. An award voted on by our peersand community means everything to us. It validates the passion and creativity our video andcreative teams pour into every project. A huge thank you to CoVa Biz and the Coastal Virginiabusiness community for this outstanding honor.”— William Prettyman, CEO, Studio CenterThe BOB Awards, now celebrating their 10th anniversary, have become one of the region’s mostrecognized business honors. Studio Center's consecutive Gold wins speak for themselves — a trusted,proven choice for commercial videography in Coastal Virginia and the U.S.About Studio CenterFounded in 1967, Studio Center is a nationally recognized marketing and media firm specializing incontent creation, distribution, and measurement, with clients in all 50 states and countries around theglobe. The company offers a full suite of marketing services including Video and Audio Production,Talent and Casting, Web Design and Development, Media Strategy and Fulfillment, and Digital andSocial Media Marketing. Studio Center is a privately owned company headquartered in Virginia Beach,Virginia.For more information, visit www.studiocenter.com

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