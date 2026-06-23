Studio Center Earns Back-to-Back Gold for Best Commercial Videographer
Coastal Virginia’s Leading Media Firm Takes Top Honor for Second Consecutive Year in CoVaBIZ Best of Business Awards
headquartered in Virginia Beach, has been named the Gold winner for Best Commercial Videographer in
CoVaBIZ magazine’s 10th Annual Best of Business (BOB) Awards — marking the company’s second
consecutive year taking home the top honor.
CoVaBIZ, a leading business publication serving the Coastal Virginia region, hosts the Best of Business
Awards annually to celebrate the area’s most outstanding companies. Nominees and winners are
determined by readers and members of the Coastal Virginia business community, who cast votes for the
businesses they consider most exceptional in their respective categories.
“We are thrilled to bring home the Gold for a second year running. An award voted on by our peers
and community means everything to us. It validates the passion and creativity our video and
creative teams pour into every project. A huge thank you to CoVa Biz and the Coastal Virginia
business community for this outstanding honor.”
— William Prettyman, CEO, Studio Center
The BOB Awards, now celebrating their 10th anniversary, have become one of the region’s most
recognized business honors. Studio Center's consecutive Gold wins speak for themselves — a trusted,
proven choice for commercial videography in Coastal Virginia and the U.S.
About Studio Center
Founded in 1967, Studio Center is a nationally recognized marketing and media firm specializing in
content creation, distribution, and measurement, with clients in all 50 states and countries around the
globe. The company offers a full suite of marketing services including Video and Audio Production,
Talent and Casting, Web Design and Development, Media Strategy and Fulfillment, and Digital and
Social Media Marketing. Studio Center is a privately owned company headquartered in Virginia Beach,
Virginia.
For more information, visit www.studiocenter.com
William Prettyman, Owner
Studio Center
+1 866-515-2111
email us here
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