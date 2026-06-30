Studio Center Named Best Ad/Marketing Agency
Virginia Beach Firm Earns Top Honor in CoVaBIZ Magazine’s 10th Annual Best of Business Awards
CoVaBIZ, a leading business publication serving the Coastal Virginia region, hosts the Best of Business Awards annually to celebrate the area’s most outstanding companies. Nominees and winners are determined entirely by readers and members of the Coastal Virginia business community, who cast votes for the businesses they consider most exceptional in their respective categories. This year marks the competition’s 10th anniversary.
The Best Ad/Marketing Agency award reflects Studio Center's reputation as a full-service marketing and media firm, offering video and audio production, digital and social media marketing, web design and development, media strategy, and talent and casting services to clients across the region and around the world.
“It’s an honor to be named the Best Ad/Marketing Agency by our peers and our community. This is really all about the incredible work our team delivers day in and day out, across all of our divisions. We are truly grateful for all the support.”
— William Prettyman, CEO, Studio Center
About Studio Center
Founded in 1967, Studio Center is a nationally acclaimed marketing and media firm with nearly 60 years in the industry, specializing in content creation, distribution, and measurement. Studio Center serves clients in all 50 states and countries around the globe, offering a full suite of marketing services including video and audio production, talent and casting, web design and development, media strategy and fulfillment, and digital and social media marketing. Studio Center is a privately owned company headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
For more information, visit www.studiocenter.com
William Prettyman, Owner
Studio Center
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