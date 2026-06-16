Gray Tools Expands Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities with New Vertical Milling Machine

Gray Tools adds a second Takumi VC1200 Vertical Milling Machine to increase manufacturing capabilities.

Additional machinery virtually doubles company's milling capacity, shortening lead times for customers.

Beyond its ability to reduce lead times, we're proud that [the new milling machine] allows us to bring more work into our manufacturing facility, further supporting our Canadian manufacturing ethos.” — Paul Dean, VP of Operations

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gray Tools , Canada’s only domestic broad line hand tool manufacturer, has added a second Takumi VC1200 Vertical Milling Machine with automatic tool changer to its Brampton, Ontario, factory.This addition virtually doubles Gray’s milling capacity on this platform, helping to reduce its reliance on local outsourced machining, while shortening lead times for customers. It will primarily produce large combination wrenches as well as strike-free and striking face wrenches.Bringing this work in house gives Gray tighter control over tolerances, finish and production scheduling on some industrial tools that define its catalogue. It also expands the share of Gray products machined in house, reinforcing a manufacturing commitment that dates to 1912.“At Gray Tools, we have an ongoing strategy to expand domestic production capacity, shorten lead times and improve responsiveness, and the new milling machine represents our latest step in that effort,” says Paul Dean, VP of Operations. “Beyond its ability to reduce lead times, we’re proud that it allows us to bring more work into our own manufacturing facility, further supporting our Canadian manufacturing ethos.”Gray Tools Inc. is an industrial-quality manufacturer and distributor of hand tools in Canada, with a legacy dating back to 1912. The company offers more than 9,000 products under the Gray and Dynamic brands, supporting professionals across automotive, industrial, and institutional sectors.

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