Gray Tools Supports Skilled Trades with Tool Donation to St. Augustine School

Pictured here with the donated Dynamic Master Tool Set are Giovanni Rossi (left), instructor at St.Augustine Secondary School, Frank Dominguez (center), VP of Marketing at Gray Tools, and St.Augustine’s Principal Sophia Maloney (right).

Advanced master set donated to automotive program supporting the program's recent revival and rapid growth.

We are grateful to Gray Tools for their generous donation of tools and equipment that enhance our students’ learning experience.” — Sophia Maloney, Principal of St.Augustine Secondary School

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gray Tools , Canada’s only domestically headquartered hand tool company, has donated an Advanced Master Tool Set to the automotive program at St. Augustine Secondary School, supporting the program’s recent revival and rapid growth.The donation includes a 42-inch roller cabinet filled with more than 350 Dynamic-branded tools stored in foam tray organizers, providing students with access to professional-grade equipment that mirrors what they will encounter in the workforce. The included foam organizers ensure tools are returned to their proper location after each class reducing loss and engraining ideal end or day workplace habits.Just two years ago, St. Augustine’s automotive program had been shuttered. Under the leadership of teacher Giovanni Rossi and Principal Sophia Maloney, the program was successfully reintroduced with one small class in its first semester. Today, just over a year later, enrollment has expanded to multiple classes with more than 20 students in each, reflecting growing interest in skilled trades education.“We are grateful to Gray Tools for their generous donation of tools and equipment that enhance our students’ learning experience,” said Sophia Maloney, St. Augustine Principal.“Programs like St. Augustine’s are critical to addressing the growing skilled labor shortage across Canada,” says Dragos Baicoianu, Marketing Manager, Brand and Digital. “As the country works toward ambitious nation-building objectives, investing in trades education is more important than ever. That’s why Gray Tools is happy to support the development of future tradespeople by equipping them with the tools and resources they need to succeed.”Gray Tools Inc. is an industrial-quality manufacturer and distributor of hand tools in Canada, with a legacy dating back to 1912. The company offers more than 9,000 products under the Gray and Dynamic brands, supporting professionals across automotive, industrial, and institutional sectors.

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