Hilltip to Host Its First North American Fleet Days Event

An image from a previous Hilltip Fleet Days event held at the global headquarters in Pietarsaari, Finland. Hilltip's Fort Wayne, Indiana manufacturing plant will host the 2026 North American Fleet Days event.

Hilltip's Fleet Days event will include presentations and demonstrations of new equipment solutions for winter maintenance professionals.

It's also a great opportunity to see our newly updated North American facility, where we continue to grow our business with industry-leading products and technology for the winter maintenance market.” — Craig Sandmann, Managing Director for Hilltip North America

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilltip will host its first-ever North American Fleet Days in Fort Wayne, Ind., on May 21 and 22, 2026, with educational and networking opportunities for winter maintenance professionals. The event will open with product presentations and demonstrations, including equipment updates and multiple new spreader and plow models for the 2026-2027 season. Then, the company will offer technical service trainings and discuss current industry trends throughout the rest of the day.The program, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT, will be identical both days to allow participants the flexibility to attend whichever date works best for them. Lunch will be provided, and a networking dinner will also be held the evening of May 21 for attendees to connect with Hilltip’s staff and fellow winter maintenance professionals from across North America.“This event will provide a special sneak peek at our new offerings, as well as valuable product trainings and helpful insights on addressing current trends,” said Craig Sandmann, Managing Director for Hilltip North America. “It’s also a great opportunity to see our newly updated North American facility, where we continue to grow our business with industry-leading products and technology for the winter maintenance market.”Those interested in attending Hilltip Fleet Days can register at this link Headquartered in Pietarsaari, Finland, Hilltip is a leading manufacturer of road maintenance equipment in Europe. With equipment designed and built in an area that averages at least six months of snowfall every year, Hilltip is known for its extreme durability and advanced technologies. Following the acquisition of Industrial Metal Products (Industrial Truck Beds) in 2022, Hilltip has a manufacturing, sales and service location in Fort Wayne, Ind., to better cater to the North American market. For more information, contact Hilltip Corp. at 260-447-7900 or visit the website at www.hilltipna.com

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