Pride Month - June 2026

Held every June, Pride Month is dedicated to honouring the history, achievements and ongoing struggles of the LGBT+ community.

Pride Month traces its roots back to the Stonewall Uprising of June 1969 in New York City. At the time, LGBT+ individuals faced widespread discrimination and harassment. The UK movement has traced its own roots to its first official rally in 1972.

While cause for celebrating achievements, it is also an opportunity to reflect on how far society has come and how much work remains. Progress has been made in areas such as marriage equality and anti-discrimination laws, but many LGBT+ individuals still face challenges - including inequality, prejudice, and violence.

Too many workers still lack crucial protections at work, with the TUC reporting that over half (52%) of LGBT+ workers said they had been bullied or harassed at work, with young LGBT+ workers (ages 18 to 24) experiencing the highest levels of workplace discrimination. Close to 4 in 10 (37%) LGBT+ workers have faced offensive jokes or banter, while nearly one in three (30%) trans workers have had their trans identity disclosed to others against their wishes.

For some individuals, visibility during Pride Month can be empowering. For others, particularly those in less accepting environments, it may be complex or even risky. Recognising this range of experiences is essential to understanding the full picture of what Pride represents.

Sensitive reporting ensures that stories are inclusive, balanced, and free from harmful stereotypes or assumptions.

Pride Month is not only for those who identify as LGBT+, it is also a time for allies to show support. Allyship can take many forms including speaking out against discrimination and supporting inclusive policies and organisations.

As Pride Month continues to grow globally, it remains rooted in its original purpose: advocacy for equality. The celebration serves as a reminder that diversity is a strength not a weakness.

The NUJ hopes our members will join in the celebrations and in solidarity by attending Pride events across the country. If you are interested in attending London Pride, we will be offering wristbands to members on a first come first served basis – please contact [email protected].

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