Fly & Tie Workshop

Learn the basics of fly-fishing and tie your own flies through in this two-day workshop at Lake Metigoshe State Park. Fishing licenses are waived as this educational workshop is supported by the ND Game & Fish Department.

Day 1 of Workshop is 9 am-4 pm, Day 2 is 8 am-2 pm. The workshop is for beginners at least 14 years of age (age 12, if registering with parent/guardian).

Registration is $125; includes fly tying materials and use of fishing gear (rods, vises, waders, etc.).

Participation is limited to 12 individuals.

Dress in layers for time spent both indoors and outdoors.

Participants are responsible for bringing their own meals, snacks, and beverages. Please be prepared to eat along the shoreline.

To maximize comfort, bring bug spray, sunscreen, and plenty of drinking water.

Ticket sales are final, no exceptions. If, for whatever reason, LMSP needs to cancel, refunds will be provided.

Registration closes June 7 at 11:59 pm, unless sold out.