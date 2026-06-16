Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud

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Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud.

With website archiving, we added one more channel to the same place our customers already capture email, social media, and instant messaging.” — Marko Dinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new capability enables organizations to automatically capture, retain, and search website content for compliance and ediscovery purposes. Designed for IT directors, compliance officers, records managers, and legal operations teams, the new website archiving capability extends Jatheon’s archiving portfolio to include public-facing websites. The feature helps organizations preserve website content subject to regulatory retention requirements and maintain a historical record of online communications.

The platform captures page titles, URLs, page content, and associated files, including audio, video, and application files. Each crawl is preserved as a separate version, creating a time-stamped record of website content and changes over time.

Archived website data is fully searchable within Jatheon Cloud. Users can filter results by file type, review page content, connect or disconnect website sources, apply tags for classification, and download specific versions of archived pages. By centralizing website records alongside other communication data, organizations can manage website content using the same search, retention, and ediscovery workflows already available across the platform.

Marko Dinic, Jatheon CEO, said: “With website archiving, we added one more channel to the same place our customers already capture email, social media, and instant messaging. That has always been the point of Jatheon Cloud: everything streams into a single repository, searchable from one place the moment an audit, a FOIA request, or an investigation lands on someone’s desk.”

Website content continues to play an increasingly important role in litigation, regulatory reviews, public records requests, and compliance investigations. Organizations may be required to demonstrate what information was published on their websites at specific points in time, particularly in industries subject to regulatory oversight. At the same time, website content changes frequently, making manual preservation methods difficult to maintain and verify. Without consistent archiving processes, organizations risk incomplete records, increased response times, and potential challenges when producing website evidence for legal or regulatory reviews.

Visit jatheon.com for more information or to book a demo of Jatheon Cloud.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search, ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market. Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit jatheon.com.

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