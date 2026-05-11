Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud

Jatheon is integrating Claude AI in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources.

By integrating Claude AI into our platform, we’re enabling teams to capture, search, and manage these interactions for compliance and ediscovery.” — Marko Dinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed for compliance officers, IT teams, and records managers, the new Claude AI integration extends Jatheon’s archiving capabilities to include conversational AI platforms, helping organizations maintain visibility and control over emerging communication channels.

The Claude AI connector allows users to securely connect accounts through company settings using API credentials and organization IDs. Once connected, data is retrieved retroactively, providing access to historical conversations, attachments, and deleted interactions that occurred prior to the integration.

Archived Claude data is fully searchable within Jatheon Cloud, with filters such as conversation participant, chat name, message content, and tags. Users can quickly locate, review, and export relevant communications, while bulk actions, including tagging and tag removal, support efficient data management across large datasets.

Within the platform, users can view complete Claude conversations with time-stamped messages, identify deleted interactions with clear indicators, and access attachments directly from the conversation view. Previewable files can be opened in-platform, while others can be downloaded, ensuring flexibility in how content is reviewed and handled.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI tools, capturing and governing these interactions presents new challenges. AI conversations often include dynamic content, embedded files, and iterative exchanges that may be modified or deleted over time, making consistent archiving and retrieval more complex. Without centralized oversight, organizations risk incomplete records, reduced visibility, and potential compliance gaps.

“With the adoption of AI communication tools, organizations need the same level of visibility and control they have across traditional channels,” said Marko Dinic, CEO at Jatheon. “By integrating Claude AI into our platform, we’re enabling teams to capture, search, and manage these interactions for compliance and ediscovery.”

The Claude AI integration is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to expand connector support and deliver a fully integrated data archiving ecosystem. By incorporating emerging communication platforms, Jatheon continues to simplify how organizations manage, review, and respond to their communication data.

Visit jatheon.com for more information or to book a demo of Jatheon Cloud.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search, ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market. Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit jatheon.com.



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