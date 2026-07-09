Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications

Financial firms don’t get extra time because their records are scattered across five different systems. Examiners expect a complete, accurate production on their timeline.” — Marko Dinic

TORONTO, CANADA, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory response.

Regulatory examinations and subpoenas often require firms to produce communications spanning multiple channels under strict deadlines. When those records live in separate systems, compliance teams are left manually cross-referencing results, exporting from each tool individually, and reconciling formats before a request can be fulfilled. Jatheon Cloud’s Unified Search removes that step by letting users query across every archived channel from one screen and export a consolidated result set.

“Financial firms don’t get extra time because their records are scattered across five different systems,” said Marko Dinic, CEO at Jatheon. “Examiners expect a complete, accurate production on their timeline. Unified Search means compliance teams aren’t reconstructing a data trail by hand every time a request comes in.”

Alongside unified querying, Jatheon Cloud supports personal, legal hold, and case tags across all search types, with bulk actions available for file and website search results. This allows compliance teams to flag and organize responsive records as they're identified, building a documented, defensible trail for each request rather than assembling one after the fact.

Recordkeeping remains one of the most heavily enforced areas of SEC and FINRA oversight. More than $3.5 billion has been collected in fines since 2021 for recordkeeping failures tied to unarchived communications, as detailed in Jatheon's recent breakdown of major FINRA and SEC texting fines. For firms managing communications across email, SMS, WhatsApp, and social channels, the ability to search and export from a single system reduces both the time and the risk associated with an incomplete response.

Financial firms looking to reduce recordkeeping risk and speed up exam response can request a Jatheon Cloud demo to see Unified Search in action.

About Jatheon

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels, and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs, and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search, ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati, and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market. Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit jatheon.com.

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