Single Fatality Crash in Power County

POWER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 9:51 p.m., June 15, 2026, on Mink Creek Road and Wright Lane, south of Pocatello.

A 2017 Genesis G80, driven by a 72-year-old male from Arimo, Idaho, was driving southbound on Mink Creek Rd when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing his seat belt and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho