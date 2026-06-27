Death investigation Highway 41, north of Spirit Lake, in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – On June 26th, 2026, at approximately 8:37 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a death that occurred on Highway 41 near milepost 20, in Bonner County. A 35-year-old male, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, was riding an electrically assisted bicycle, when the rider lost control on the right shoulder and was thrown from the bicycle. The bicyclist was wearing a motorcycle style helmet. Life saving efforts were made on scene by fire personnel, however, the bicyclist ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Next of Kin has been notified. The highway was blocked for approximately 3 hours. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. 687/954/2815 Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho

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