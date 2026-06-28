Roadway Reopened Following Crash Investigation East Of Boise

Ada County, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 10:25 P.M., on I84 at mile marker 67, east of Boise.

The westbound lanes of I84 were blocked for approximately 13 hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. The lanes have reopened.

A vehicle was pulled over on the westbound side of I84. The driver exited the vehicle and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on I84.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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3451 / 4413

Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho