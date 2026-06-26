Two-Vehicle injury Crash near Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 6:17 p.m., June 25, 2026, on US20-26 near milepost 25.

A 2021 Acura RDX driven by a 44-year-old female from Caldwell was going westbound on US20-26. A 2019 Honda CBR300 ridden by a 18-year-old male, also from Caldwell, was going eastbound. The Acura attempted to make a left turn to go south on Smeed Parkway and collided with the Honda CBR300 at the intersection.

The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, and the driver of the Acura was wearing her seatbelt.

The rider was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The intersection was blocked for approximately 2 hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho