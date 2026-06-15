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CALCTRA job certifications, apprenticeships earned at CSP‑Solano

In front of family and friends, more than 100 incarcerated individuals received their job certifications and apprenticeships after completing the California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Authority’s (CALCTRA) job training programs at California State Prison (CSP) Solano.

In partnership with CDCR, CCHCS, and the California Department of Industrial Relations, CALCTRA recognized graduates for their hard work and accomplishments.

Acting CALCTRA Director Suzie Changus speaks at the CSP-Solano graduation.
CALCTRA acting Director Suzie Changus.
Andre Gonzales, acting warden at CSP-Solano, speaks during the graduation ceremony.
Andre Gonzales, acting warden at CSP-Solano.
Michele Kane, CALCTRA Deputy Director of External Affairs, speaks during the ceremony at CSP-Solano.
Michele Kane, CALCTRA Deputy Director of External Affairs.

CALCTRA acting Director Suzie Changus addressed the graduates, offering encouragement and recognizing their accomplishments.

“Today is our opportunity to celebrate all of you. We are here to recognize you among your peers, mentors, family and friends,” said Changus. “Your continued work ethic, discipline, and mindset will serve you far beyond today and these walls. CALCTRA is so proud of all you have achieved.”

Graduates earned industry-recognized certifications and apprenticeships in fields such as Optical Services, Healthcare Facilities Maintenance, Metal Fabrication, and more.

Certifications ranged from Maintenance Mechanic and Machine Operator to Data Entry Clerk, equipping participants with valuable skills for today’s workforce.

CSP-Solano acting Warden Andre Gonzales attended to recognize and congratulate the graduates.

“We are here to support you all. Our staff believes in your success, and your hard work is a testament to your commitment and determination,” said Gonzales. “Congratulations on this accomplishment.”

Former graduate returns to inspire others

Tommy Deluna speaks to the crowd of graduates at CSP-Solano.
Former CALCTRA graduate Tommy DeLuna returned to offer inspiring words to the graduates.

Former CALCTRA graduate Tommy DeLuna attended the graduation to inspire graduates on their special day.

“This is the largest graduating class I have ever seen. Each of you is making the most of your time here by applying yourself and taking advantage of the opportunities available to you. These programs are designed to prepare you for success. Grab on to that and be a champion for yourself,” said DeLuna.

DeLuna graduated from CALCTRA’s General Fabrication and Furniture programs. He returned to his community seven years ago and is now the program manager for St. Vincent de Paul’s Exodus Project. The organization offers mentoring and extensive resources to people coming out of incarceration and returning to the Sacramento and Solano areas.

A recent University of California, Irvine, recidivism study found CALCTRA participants have a 15 percent return-to-custody rate after three years, which means 85 percent of all CALCTRA participants do not return to prison. The lower recidivism rate saves the California millions in incarceration costs each year.

By Kendal Twilling, CALCTRA Analyst II

Other incarcerated people cheer on the graduates at CSP-Solano.
A graduate holds his certificate while his family hugs him at CSP-Solano's CALCTRA job certifications and apprenticeship graduation ceremony.
A speaker at the lectern in CSP-Solano for the graduation ceremony at CSP-Solano.

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CALCTRA job certifications, apprenticeships earned at CSP‑Solano

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