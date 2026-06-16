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Incarcerated person graduates at outside community college

When incarcerated person Spencer Doland received his college degrees, he walked alongside students from the community.

On May 22, Doland attended the Solano Community College graduation, receiving his associate-degree-for-transfer in Political Science. At the same time, he also received an associate of arts degree in business from Coastline Community College.

According to California Medical Facility officials, where Doland serves his time, the importance of this event is allowing a currently incarcerated participant to attend a normal graduation on the outside.

Watch the video (story continues below):

“It’s part of that normalization piece where we want to allow them to celebrate their success in a normal manner,” said Warden Sircoya Williams.

With his new degrees in hand, Doland is looking to the future. He said he plans to start a pizza chain in the country based on his former two pizza restaurants he owned and ran in North Hollywood prior to incarceration.

Video and story by Collin Smith, analyst II
Division of Rehabilitative Programs
DRP Media

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Incarcerated person graduates at outside community college

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