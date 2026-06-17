Jerison Lamb, retired correctional sergeant

Jerison Lamb, a retired correctional sergeant from California State Prison-Sacramento, passed away June 16, 2026.

Lamb began his career with the department in May 2015 at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy.

After graduating, he reported to California State Prison-Solano in August. Six years later, he promoted to sergeant at California State Prison-Sacramento, where he remained until retiring May 31, 2026.

Coworkers and friends rallied around the family as Sgt. Lamb battled a life-threatening illness, raising funds through various activities and the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation. Lamb is survived by his wife and four young children.

“He was extremely respected amongst staff and was known for being a good partner and leader. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” reported the institution.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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