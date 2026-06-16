DAVE & BUSTER’S NOW HIRING IN MCKINNEY

McKinney welcomes the ultimate entertainment and restaurant destination this July

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster's , the premier destination for entertainment, dining, and sports-watching will open its McKinney location on Monday, July 27, 2026. The company aims to hire 150 dedicated individuals to join the team. The location has front and back-of-house positions available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers Located at 4064 West University Dr, the new 40,000 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a “WOW” Wall, a massive high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience. Dave & Buster's offers an exciting, dynamic, and interactive environment where friends can connect and have fun.“We’ve been looking forward to bringing our unique brand of high-energy entertainment to the McKinney community, and we are now ready to build the team that will bring it to life,” said General Manager Reschelle Karanja. “We aren’t just filling roles; we are looking for passionate people who want to grow their careers with us. Whether you’re a hospitality veteran or just starting out, we offer the training and support to help you succeed in a fast-paced, fun-first environment.”Dave & Buster's offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) plan. The company also offers internal promotion opportunities, enabling team members to move up quickly. More than 30 percent of the current management base has been promoted from within. Additionally, the brand provides blue & orange travel team opportunities, all within a fun working environment.To learn more about open positions or to fill out an application, visit daveandbusters.com/careers.Beyond bringing new jobs to the area, Dave & Buster’s is set to become McKinney premier destination for group events. Whether planning a corporate outing, team-building event, holiday party, or milestone birthday, the new venue offers dedicated event spaces, customizable food and beverage packages, and interactive entertainment for groups of all sizes. Group bookings are now open, visit dnbparty.com to submit an inquiry and make your next celebration unforgettable.About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 246 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 181 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.The Company also operates 65 Main Event branded stores in 23 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Internationally, the Company is in early-stage growth as a franchisor of its brands with five Dave & Buster’s franchise stores currently open.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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