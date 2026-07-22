Estrella Insurance Franchisee Sharon Roman Builds Success Through Service and Perseverance

A commitment to service drives record growth at Bradenton's Estrella Insurance office

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Sharon Roman, success has never been about chasing rapid growth, but rather taking a thoughtful approach while overcoming hardships and always putting clients first. That philosophy has paid off for the Estrella Insurance franchisee, who opened her own office with her husband, Albert Rosales, three years ago and has continued to set company records for growth.The husband-and-wife team transformed their passion for helping others into a thriving business dedicated to protecting families and businesses while educating their community about insurance. Today, they operate an Estrella Insurance Agency in Bradenton, Florida, where they help clients with commercial auto, general liability, commercial property, homeowners insurance and other coverage through Estrella Insurance's full suite of insurance solutions.Building a Team Rooted in Trust"Opening our own agency gave us the opportunity to build something together while creating the flexibility we needed as new parents," said Sharon. "We had just opened our doors when we welcomed our first child. Building this business together felt like a natural way to strengthen both our partnership and our family's future."Those early months as a new parent and new business owner taught Sharon the value of a team she could rely on. She built her team and the agency’s culture around the same principle that shaped her own approach to the business, to treat every client like family. "When you build that kind of culture, clients feel it, and they keep coming back," said Sharon.That culture has become the driving force behind the agency's growth. Sharon credits the team's work ethic and dedication to clients as central to that success.Turning Challenges into MotivationBefore joining Estrella Insurance, Sharon knew she wanted a career where she could help others. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and hoped to work in behavioral analysis with children. However, she found it difficult to break into that field because of a physical disability she was born with. Rather than allowing her disability to define her, Sharon has always viewed it as just one part of who she is. She built experience in customer service before moving into insurance at GEICO, and eventually opened her own Estrella Insurance agency with her husband Albert."When people walk into our office, they don't see what I'm missing," she said. "They see my smile, my positive attitude and the way we treat our clients. I don't see myself as any different or any less capable than anyone else."She added that meeting families who have children with physical disabilities has made her journey even more meaningful."I've had parents tell me how encouraging it is to see me working in the agency because it gives them hope for their own children. If my story can inspire someone else to believe that barriers can be overcome, that's incredibly rewarding."Achieving Milestones Ahead of ScheduleIn just three years, Sharon and Albert have built one of Estrella Insurance's top-performing agencies, consistently exceeding growth expectations and reaching key organizational milestones well ahead of schedule."When we first opened, our goal was simple. We set out to write one policy each day," said Sharon. "We reached that goal, and the momentum continued. Within three years, we reached milestones in less than half the expected time, which was incredibly exciting."Sharon says many customers return year after year because they know they can trust her team to recommend the coverage that best fits their needs, and not simply make a sale."Helping people is what drives us," said Sharon. "We're proud of the relationships we've built and the level of care we provide every client. That commitment has fueled our growth, and we're excited to continue expanding our team and serving even more families and businesses."Sharon also credits Estrella Insurance's dedicated support system, including Territory Manager Michael Amaro, corporate trainer Analaura Morales, and her employee Thalia Flores, whom she describes as her "right hand" and attributes for helping the agency reach new heights."Being part of a system that genuinely values its people and is committed to doing things the right way has made all the difference," she said.Looking back on their journey, Sharon encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue business ownership despite the challenges."Owning a business isn't always easy," she said. "There are difficult days, but the rewards make it worthwhile. If you're willing to work hard and stay committed, it can truly change your life."About Estrella InsuranceMiami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 200 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement, including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 14 years running . For more information, visit Estrella Insurance.

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