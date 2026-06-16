Kozarev Delivers Lecture at the Diplomatic Academy

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Dušan Kozarev, delivered a lecture today to participants of the Diplomatic Academy as part of the course entitled “Diplomatic Practice.”

The lecture focused on the competencies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, communication between Serbia’s diplomatic and consular missions and the Ministry, as well as cooperation with other state institutions of the Republic of Serbia.

Kozarev presented the Ministry’s key responsibilities in accordance with the law, illustrating them through practical examples drawn from diplomatic practice.

He emphasized that diplomacy today is more complex and demanding than ever before, underscoring the importance of the day-to-day work carried out by diplomats and consular officials. While the results of such work often remain outside the public spotlight, he noted, they are of great significance to the state and its citizens.

Kozarev also highlighted the importance of the Expo 2027 Belgrade as one of Serbia’s key diplomatic projects in the coming period, bearing in mind the expected participation of a large number of countries and high-ranking foreign officials.

The lecture was also attended by the Head of the Diplomatic Academy, Ambassador Nemanja Grbić.