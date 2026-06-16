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Route 137 in Texas County Closed for Bridge Replacement

SIKESTON—Route 137 in Texas County will be closed as construction crews replace the bridge over Big Creek. 

This section of roadway is located between Route 17 and Boster Road. 

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Monday, June 29 with completion anticipated Monday, Oct. 5. The roadway will remain closed until the work is complete.  

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. 

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Don Hils at (417) 469-9028, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org/southeast. 

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Route 137 in Texas County Closed for Bridge Replacement

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