Grundy County Route E Bridge to close June 22 for replacement

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted Louis-Company, LLC, to complete a bridge deck replacement project on three bridges in Grundy and Linn counties. The Grundy County Route E Medicine Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge, east of Laredo, is scheduled to close beginning Monday, June 22.

Traffic Impacts: The Route E bridge will be closed through September 2026. Motorists will need to seek an alternate route around the closure.

Listed below are two other bridges included in this project:

Linn County Route U over Long Branch, completed.

Linn County Route B Parsons Creek Bridge, closed through June 2026.

For more information about this project, visit: Route B, Route E, and Route U Bridge Deck Replacement in Grundy and Linn Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

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Project Webpage

Route B, Route E, and Route U Bridge Deck Replacement in Grundy and Linn Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation.