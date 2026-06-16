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TRAFFIC ALERT: Barton County Route M CLOSED for Culvert Repair

Where: Barton County Route M between Southwest 90th Road and Southwest 100th Road south of Missouri Route 126

When: Until further notice

What: MoDOT crews repairing culvert under Route M damaged by weekend flooding

Traffic Impacts:

  • All Route M lanes CLOSED until further notice
  • Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances but will not be able to drive through the closed area
  • No signed detour
  • Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone
  • Drivers should find alternate routes
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impact

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

 

 

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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TRAFFIC ALERT: Barton County Route M CLOSED for Culvert Repair

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