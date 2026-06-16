TRAFFIC ALERT: Barton County Route M CLOSED for Culvert Repair

Where: Barton County Route M between Southwest 90th Road and Southwest 100th Road south of Missouri Route 126

When: Until further notice

What: MoDOT crews repairing culvert under Route M damaged by weekend flooding

Traffic Impacts:

All Route M lanes CLOSED until further notice

Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances but will not be able to drive through the closed area

No signed detour

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone

Drivers should find alternate routes

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impact

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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