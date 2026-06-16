AutoSPF Upgrades SPF Diagnostic Tool to Help Websites Identify Misconfigurations, Softfail & PermError Issues

SPF Flattener AutoSPF dashboard

Enhanced SPF Checker delivers deeper visibility into email authentication problems, DNS lookup limits, and SPF configuration errors.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoSPF today announced significant upgrades to its free SPF Diagnostic Tool, helping website owners, IT administrators, MSPs, and email security teams quickly identify SPF misconfigurations that can negatively impact email deliverability and domain security.

The upgraded SPF Checker is available at AutoSPF's free tools platform and provides comprehensive analysis of Sender Policy Framework (SPF) records, including syntax validation, DNS lookup counting, mechanism breakdowns, and detection of common authentication issues.

As email providers continue tightening authentication requirements, improperly configured SPF records can result in email delivery failures, increased spam placement, and authentication errors. One of the most common problems organizations face is exceeding SPF's 10-DNS-lookup limit, which can trigger SPF PermError failures and prevent legitimate emails from being authenticated.

New Diagnostic Capabilities

The upgraded AutoSPF SPF Checker helps organizations detect and troubleshoot:

SPF syntax and formatting errors

Softfail (~all) configurations that may weaken domain protection

SPF PermError conditions caused by excessive DNS lookups

Invalid include mechanisms and broken SPF references

Misconfigured qualifiers and authorization rules

Multiple SPF records published on the same domain

Nested include chains that consume excessive DNS lookups

Unauthorized or outdated sending sources

The tool retrieves SPF records directly from live DNS, analyzes every mechanism, and provides actionable recommendations for remediation. Users can instantly see how many DNS lookups their SPF record consumes and identify the specific mechanisms contributing to lookup inflation.

Helping Organizations Improve Deliverability

Email authentication remains a critical component of modern email security. SPF records specify which servers are authorized to send email on behalf of a domain, helping prevent spoofing and phishing attacks while improving sender reputation and inbox placement. However, SPF records often become overly complex as organizations add new email platforms and third-party services.

"Many organizations don't realize their SPF records have become broken until email delivery problems start affecting business operations," said a spokesperson for AutoSPF. "Our upgraded SPF Checker makes it easy to identify hidden issues such as Softfail policies, lookup-limit violations, and configuration errors before they impact deliverability."

Key Features

The upgraded SPF Checker includes:

Live SPF record retrieval and verification

RFC 7208 compliance validation

DNS lookup counting and limit monitoring

Mechanism-by-mechanism SPF analysis

Authorized sender visibility

Misconfiguration detection

Clear remediation guidance

Free access with no login required

The tool is designed for domain owners, system administrators, managed service providers, cybersecurity professionals, and email marketers seeking to maintain reliable email authentication and delivery performance.

Availability

The upgraded SPF Diagnostic Tool is available immediately and can be accessed at:

https://autospf.com/tools/spf-checker/

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