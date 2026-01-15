DMARC Report Named a G2 Winter 2026 Leader for DMARC Software

G2 Leader 2026 Winter

DMARC Report, a leading DMARC management and reporting platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the G2 Winter 2026 Grid® for DMARC Software.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMARC Report, a leading DMARC management and reporting platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the G2 Winter 2026 Grid® for DMARC Software. This recognition highlights DMARC Report’s continued momentum and growing trust among IT and security professionals worldwide who rely on the platform to simplify DMARC management and strengthen email security.

The G2 Winter 2026 Leader designation is based entirely on verified, independent user reviews, placing DMARC Report among the highest-rated solutions in its category. According to G2 data, 90% of users rate DMARC Report 4 stars or higher, underscoring consistent customer satisfaction and real-world performance.

“Being recognized as a G2 Leader is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our users,” said Brad Slavin, CEO at DMARC Report. “Email authentication and DMARC enforcement remain complex challenges for many organizations. Our mission has always been to remove that complexity and help teams gain clarity, confidence, and control over their domains.”

DMARC Report is trusted by security teams, IT departments, and managed service providers to manage DMARC at scale without unnecessary friction. Reviewers consistently highlight the platform’s ability to translate dense, technical DMARC data into insights that are easy to understand and act on. This clarity allows organizations to move from monitoring to enforcement faster, reducing exposure to phishing, spoofing, and domain impersonation attacks.

Users also point to DMARC Report’s reliable and scalable architecture, which supports everything from single-domain deployments to complex, multi-tenant environments. As email ecosystems grow and domain portfolios expand, customers value a solution that scales seamlessly without sacrificing visibility or performance.

Another recurring theme in user feedback is automation. By reducing manual analysis and streamlining DMARC workflows, DMARC Report helps teams save time while accelerating progress toward stronger email authentication policies. For many organizations, this efficiency is critical in environments where security teams are already stretched thin.

Beyond technology, reviewers frequently cite trusted expertise and support as a differentiator. DMARC Report is recognized not just as a tool, but as a partner that helps organizations deploy DMARC correctly and confidently, avoiding common misconfigurations that can delay enforcement or disrupt email delivery.

This Winter 2026 recognition reflects DMARC Report’s ongoing commitment to improving email authentication, reducing phishing risk, and giving organizations full control over how their domains are used across the email ecosystem.

