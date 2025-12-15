AutoSPF Releases Free SPF Diagnostic Tool to Help Businesses Identify Misconfigurations, Softfail & PermError Issues

SPF Flattener Future of SPF AutoSPF dashboard

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoSPF, the automated SPF-record management platform, today announced the launch of its Free SPF Checker Tool, a no-cost online service designed to help domain owners, IT administrators and security professionals instantly assess the health of their SPF (Sender Policy Framework) records. The tool is available now at https://autospf.com/free-spf-checker/.

As email authentication standards evolve, proper SPF configuration is more critical than ever. Misconfigured SPF records — including syntax errors, excessive DNS lookups, soft-fail (“~all”) or permerror (“?all”, “‐all”) issues — not only expose organizations to spoofing, phishing and brand-impersonation threats, but can also cause legitimate emails to be rejected or placed in spam folders.

The Free SPF Checker Tool enables users to:

- Retrieve the current SPF record for any domain and view authorized sending servers.

- Validate correct SPF syntax and compliance with the SPF standard (RFC 7208).

- Count total DNS lookups in the record and flag when the 10-lookup limit is exceeded, a common root cause of SPF failure.

- Provide a breakdown of include mechanisms, IPv4/IPv6 authorizations, and MX/A-record dependencies — giving a clear view of which services are permitted to send on behalf of the domain.

“Email remains a primary channel for business communication and fraud,” said Brad Slavin, CEO at AutoSPF. “Yet we continue to see that many organizations assume SPF ‘just works’. In reality, misconfigurations are rampant — and even subtle errors can damage deliverability or open the door to attacks. Our free Checker tool gives anyone a fast snapshot of their SPF health and a path toward correction.”

The Free SPF Checker is ideal for:

- Small and medium businesses running multiple third-party email services.

- IT teams seeking to audit and harden their email authentication posture.

- Agencies and consultants advising clients on deliverability and domain security.

- Any organization looking to reduce spam/fraud risk, improve email inbox placement, and monitor SPF compliance over time.

In addition to the no-cost tool, AutoSPF provides full-featured SPF management services including automated flattening, lookup consolidation, ongoing monitoring and integration with DMARC and DKIM workflows. With this Checker release, AutoSPF reinforces its commitment to education, accessibility and proactive email authentication.

