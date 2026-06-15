Stephen Little Joins the Special Victims Unit

Please join Sheriff Darren Campbell in congratulating Stephen Little on his promotion to the Sex Offender Compliance Unit within the Iredell County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit.

Little earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice Technology from Mitchell Community College before completing Basic Law Enforcement Training. He began his career with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office in June 2018, serving for one year in the Detention Center. He then spent two and a half years as a Bailiff in the Iredell County Courthouse before transitioning to the School Resource Officer Division in 2021.

During his time as a School Resource Officer, Little served at several schools throughout Iredell County, where he built strong relationships with students, faculty, and staff while helping foster a safe and positive learning environment. In addition to his primary duties, he also served in secondary assignments with the Criminal Investigations Division and Special Victims Unit during summer breaks from school.