County Public Library awarded LTSA grant to bring Interactive StoryWalk to Jennings Park

The Iredell County Public Library has been awarded a LSTA Grant from the Library of North Carolina to install a musical StoryWalk® at Jennings Park. Developed in close partnership with Iredell County Parks & Recreation, this interactive project will combine early childhood literacy with outdoor physical activity and creative play.

The new installation will be located at the newly renovated Jennings Park in Statesville, positioned along a paved, fully accessible sidewalk shaded by trees. Designed to engage families, caregivers, and children ages 0-11, the path will feature 30 angled aluminum post mounts displaying pages of a picture book, allowing visitors to read together as they walk.

In a unique twist on the traditional concept, the path will also feature an ensemble of nine outdoor metal percussion instruments interspersed between the book panels. Research shows a strong connection between intentional movement, rhythm, and early literacy development. By tapping out rhythms while reading, children can internalize language patterns and expand their vocabulary.

“This project gives children an opportunity to spend time outside in nature, build critical early language skills, and grow relationships with their caregivers,” said Library Director Juli Moore. “It perfectly aligns with our strategic goal to promote literacy outside the library walls and meet our community members exactly where they are.”

Accessibility and inclusion are at the heart of the project. Jennings Park recently reopened in 2025 with an ADA-compliant playground designed for children with physical and developmental disabilities. The StoryWalk® pathway is fully paved to accommodate strollers and wheelchairs. This project also strengthens the library’s ongoing collaboration with the Special Olympics Young Athletes program. Selected books will frequently highlight characters of all abilities or align with the Young Athletes curriculum, and a dedicated informational sign will be mounted directly on the playground fence to guide families to the trail.

Library staff will update the featured story quarterly. To celebrate each new book launch, the library's Mobile Library and Outreach Librarian will visit the park to host a live, in-person Storytime in the Park, complete with additional interactive activities at the park's picnic shelter.

When the trail launches, visitors will find a QR code at the end of the walk to share feedback. Families who take a photo along the path, post it to social media, and tag the library will also be entered into a drawing to win library swag and copies of the featured books.

Installation is expected to be completed in Fall of 2026, through the combined efforts of Iredell County Parks & Recreation facilities staff and the library team. For updates on the project timeline and upcoming Storytime in the Park dates, please visit the library's website or follow along on Facebook and Instagram @iredellibrary.