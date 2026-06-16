TROOP D NEWS RELEASE

June 15, 2026

Bicyclist Killed in Calcasieu Parish Crash

Lake Charles – On June 14, 2026, shortly after 3:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D were notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a bicyclist on U.S. Highway 171 near Janet St. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Sherry Ardoin of Lake Charles.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Ardoin was traveling north on U.S. Highway 171 in the right lane. At the same time, a 2015 Nissan Sentra was traveling north. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck the rear of the bicycle.

Ardoin, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries, and was transported to local hospital for treatment. Troopers determined that the bicycle was not equipped with rear lights or reflectors. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash; however, as part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers want to remind bicyclists that Louisiana Law classifies bicycles as vehicles, meaning cyclists must adhere to the same traffic laws as motorists. To ensure visibility and safety, Louisiana law requires bicycles operated during low-light conditions to be equipped with lighting and reflectors. Bicycles must have a white front light visible from at least 500 feet to the front, a red rear light or reflector visible from at least 500 feet to the rear, and side-mounted reflectors visible from 100 feet to 600 feet. Bicyclists should never assume a motorist can see them and should take steps to remain visible by utilizing appropriate lighting and wearing bright or reflective clothing. Additionally, cyclists must ride as close to the right-hand side of the roadway as practicable, except when passing or turning left. For more information on bicycle safety, visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s website

Contact Information:

Trooper Roy Jones

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop D

Office: (337) 491-2511

[email protected]