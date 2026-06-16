New Release - 'All the Songs' - John Michael Ferrari
All the Songs cover art
John Michael Ferrari's new release "All the Songs" on what happens after the break up.
"I’m gonna take some time this time to try to figure out what’s mine. And the dreams I left for you Are the ones I hope you find." - John Michael Ferrari
John Michael Ferrari is a highly acclaimed singer-songwriter and entertainer who loves being on stage. He believes that there are no strangers in the audience and shares his emotional modern retro songs about life’s experiences with sophistication and childlike wonder. His latest single is “All the Songs”, about what happens after good-bye is another emotional storytelling song. Available on all music platforms.
He loves what he does. There is no place he’d rather be than on stage.
“There’s never a stranger in the audience.” – John Michael Ferrari
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