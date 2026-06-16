New Release - 'All the Songs' - John Michael Ferrari

All the Songs cover art

John Michael Ferrari's new release "All the Songs" on what happens after the break up.

I’m gonna take some time this time to try to figure out what’s mine. And the dreams I left for you are the ones I hope you find.” — John Michael Ferrari

PAHRUMP, NV, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multiple award-winning songwriter John Michael Ferrari releases new original " All the Songs " about the time after a break up. Written by John Michael Ferrari and Pepper Jay, produced by Pepper Jay, and recorded at Beaird Music Group, Nashville, for Cappy Records, "All the Songs" is a cross-genre singer songwriter country folk ballad."I’m gonna take some time this time to try to figure out what’s mine. And the dreams I left for you Are the ones I hope you find." - John Michael FerrariJohn Michael Ferrari is a highly acclaimed singer-songwriter and entertainer who loves being on stage. He believes that there are no strangers in the audience and shares his emotional modern retro songs about life’s experiences with sophistication and childlike wonder. His latest single is “All the Songs”, about what happens after good-bye is another emotional storytelling song. Available on all music platforms He loves what he does. There is no place he’d rather be than on stage.“There’s never a stranger in the audience.” – John Michael Ferrari

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