John Michael Ferrari Unveils Limited-Edition Collector's Vinyl Album Love Is...

Love is... a limited edition box set of 12 of JMF love songs. List of twelve of John Michael Ferrari chart topping love songs on his "Love is..." box set.

JMF fans can own a piece of music history with exclusive limited numbered and signed box set release celebrating love, songwriting and a lead to 2027 Grammys(R)

Vinyl has a warmth and permanence that mirrors the message behind these songs—love is timeless. I wanted to create something truly special that fans could treasure for years to come.” — John Michael Ferrari

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari ("JMF") is giving fans and collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the release of Love Is... , a stunning limited-edition vinyl box set collection featuring twelve of his most beloved love songs.Only 1,000 individually numbered and personally signed copies of the album will ever be produced. Once they are sold, the edition will be permanently closed—making Love Is... a true collector's item and a lasting keepsake for JMF fans around the world.This premium vinyl release celebrates JMF's remarkable career and follows one of the most successful years of his musical journey. Over the past year, he has earned multiple industry awards, achieved chart success, received recognition for his acclaimed music videos, appeared on the iconic Times Square Billboard, and garnered Grammy consideration, further establishing himself as one of today's most respected independent recording artists."Love Is... is more than a collection of songs," said John Michael Ferrari. "It's a thank-you to everyone who has supported my music throughout the years. Vinyl has a warmth and permanence that mirrors the message behind these songs—love is timeless. I wanted to create something truly special that fans could treasure for years to come."The album brings together twelve fan-favorite recordings that showcase Ferrari's signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, rich melodies, and uplifting messages. Each track reflects the themes that have become synonymous with his music: hope, romance, compassion, and the enduring power of love.The release also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the artist. Throughout the coming year, Ferrari will support Love Is... with two brand-new cinematic music videos, "My You" and "So Beautiful," filmed along the breathtaking California coastline in Malibu with director Marvin Hayes and producer Cassandra Cooper. Both singles will be promoted to traditional radio while reaching audiences worldwide across major streaming platforms.As excitement builds, JMF is also preparing for an ambitious 2027 Grammy Awards campaign, making Love Is... the centerpiece of what promises to be a milestone year.Collectors can expect premium presentation worthy of the music inside, including:Only 1,000 copies worldwideIndividually numberedPersonally signed by John Michael FerrariPremium collector-quality vinyl packagingTwelve of John Michael Ferrari's most beloved love songsA commemorative release that will never be repressedFor longtime fans, the album offers an opportunity to own an authentic piece of Ferrari's musical legacy. For new listeners, it serves as a beautiful introduction to an artist whose music continues to inspire audiences across generations.With only 1,000 copies available worldwide, demand is expected to be strong.When they're gone, they're gone forever.About John Michael FerrariJohn Michael Ferrari is an multiple award-winning singer-songwriter entertainer celebrated for his heartfelt lyrics, memorable melodies, and uplifting messages of hope and love. His music has earned international recognition through chart success, industry awards, music video honors, and growing acclaim from audiences around the world. With a career built on authenticity and timeless songwriting, JMF continues to connect with listeners of all ages through music that inspires, comforts, and celebrates the human experience. PreSales Availability at www.JohnMichaelFerrari/LoveIsThe limited-edition signed vinyl album Love Is... is available while supplies last. Only 1,000 individually numbered and signed copies will ever be produced.For ordering information, tour dates, and additional news, visit John Michael Ferrari's official website. www.johnmichaelferrari.com Cappy Records Media ContactPepper Jay 310-345-9366

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