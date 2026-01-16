‘Don’t Fall Between the Daylight’: John Michael Ferrari Releases Powerful Anthem of Hope and Human Connection
“Don’t Fall Between the Daylight” is a compassionate, life-affirming single confronting despair and reminding listeners they are never alone.
“When your dreams are hurtin' and you got no place to run,
don’t be so certain you’ll never see the sun.”
— John Michael Ferrari
Written by John Michael Ferrari and Pepper Jay, produced by Pepper Jay, and recorded at Beaird Music Group in Nashville for Cappy Records, the lyrics reach out to anyone who feels trapped by their thoughts, encouraging them to pause, breathe, and hold on — even when the next step isn’t clear.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, confidential support is available in the U.S. by calling or texting 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline). If you are outside the U.S., local resources can be found through international crisis hotlines in your region.
