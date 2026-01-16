‘Don’t Fall Between the Daylight’: John Michael Ferrari Releases Powerful Anthem of Hope and Human Connection

Don't Fall Between the Daylight cover art

“Don’t Fall Between the Daylight” is a compassionate, life-affirming single confronting despair and reminding listeners they are never alone.

When your dreams are hurtin' and you got no place to run, don’t be so certain you’ll never see the sun.” — John Michael Ferrari

PAHRUMP, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released January 15, 2026, on all major music platforms, "Don’t Fall Between the Daylight" is a deeply moving single from John Michael Ferrari that speaks directly to those standing at life’s most fragile crossroads. Written as a message of presence, empathy, and quiet strength, the song addresses moments of isolation and emotional darkness without judgment or dramatics. Instead, it offers a steady hand and a reminder that even in the space between night and morning — when hope can feel hardest to reach — light still exists. With its intimate tone and cinematic emotional pull, the song encourages listeners to hold on, to be seen, and to remember that their story is not over.“When your dreams are hurtin' and you got no place to run,don’t be so certain you’ll never see the sun.”— John Michael FerrariWritten by John Michael Ferrari and Pepper Jay, produced by Pepper Jay, and recorded at Beaird Music Group in Nashville for Cappy Records , the lyrics reach out to anyone who feels trapped by their thoughts, encouraging them to pause, breathe, and hold on — even when the next step isn’t clear.If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, confidential support is available in the U.S. by calling or texting 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline). If you are outside the U.S., local resources can be found through international crisis hotlines in your region.#Suicideprevention #MentalHealthAwareness #JohnMichaelFerrari

